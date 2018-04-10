BBNaija! Why I Should Not Be Evicted – Khloe Open Up — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Why I Should Not Be Evicted – Khloe Open Up

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe has revealed why she should not be evicted this week from the show. Khloe speaking with Big Brother during her diary session on Monday evening said she deserved to stay in the house because she is real and loveable. “I want my fans watching to save me because I’m […]

The post BBNaija! Why I Should Not Be Evicted – Khloe Open Up appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

