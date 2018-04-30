BBNaija: “Why I Will Pay N4.5m Tithe” – Miracle Reveals - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Why I Will Pay N4.5m Tithe” – Miracle Reveals – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
#BBNaija: “Why I Will Pay N4.5m Tithe” – Miracle Reveals
Information Nigeria
The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality game show, Miracle, has revealed that he is going to pay his tithe from his prize money. After three months of drama, suspense and intrigue, reality TV show, Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!