 BBNaija! Why Tobi deserved all Cee-c did to him – Dee-One — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Why Tobi deserved all Cee-c did to him – Dee-One

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Dee-One has slammed fellow housemate in the just concluded “Double Wahala” edition, Tobi, stating that Tobi deserved all the insults he got from Cee-c. Cee-c and Tobi had a rocky relationship which started after they were paired as strategic partners which later developed into romance. The two however became […]

The post BBNaija! Why Tobi deserved all Cee-c did to him – Dee-One appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.