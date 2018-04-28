BBNaija Winner, Miracle Finally Cuts His Dreadlocks (SEE HIS NEW HAIRSTYLE) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Winner, Miracle Finally Cuts His Dreadlocks (SEE HIS NEW HAIRSTYLE)

His homecoming party is tonight, and he has ditched his dreadlocks for it. Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle visited a salon this morning and got a clean cut. Which do you prefer him on, the dreads or the clean cut? See Photos Below..

