BBNaija winner, Miracle makes grand entrance in multi million Naira Mercedes Benz SUV at the homecoming party yesterday (Photos/Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija winner, Miracle makes grand entrance in multi million Naira Mercedes Benz SUV at the homecoming party yesterday (Photos/Video)

A couple of days ago, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, became the winner of the third edition of Big Brother Naija.

The young pilot was awarded N25million in cash and N20million worth of gifts, including an SUV Car, N4.7 million all-expense paid trip for two and a N3.3 million entertainment set, which adds up to the N45 million grand prize.

Miracle who was a force to reckon with when it came to the games and competitions in the Big Brother Naija house won also, N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the final wager.

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina. The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

An estimate of Miracle’s winnings in cash prize, assets, and in paid vacations adds up to a staggering N67,700,000.

Watch the below video clip where Miracle made a grand entry to an event in a Mercedes Benz SUV worth millions of Naira,

