BBNAIJA WINNER MIRACLE RECEIVES CAR PRIZE WORTH 12M — Nigeria Today

#BBNAIJA WINNER MIRACLE RECEIVES CAR PRIZE WORTH 12M
This year seems like an astounding year for Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe after winning multiple games and competitions in popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija and later becoming the winner of the third season themed Big Brother Naija Double Wahala 2018. Miracle claimed his prize car worth 12million naira and not only that he took […]
The post #BBNAIJA WINNER MIRACLE RECEIVES CAR PRIZE WORTH 12M appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
