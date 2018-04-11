BBNaija2018: Igodye pledges to support evicted housemate, Rico - The Punch — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija2018: Igodye pledges to support evicted housemate, Rico – The Punch
The Punch
#BBNaija2018: Igodye pledges to support evicted housemate, Rico
Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Rico, may be out of the house but he is definitely not out of luck. Top comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as 'Igodye', has pledged to support his restaurant business idea, once he's ready to start. The …
