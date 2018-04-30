BBNaija2018 Winner, Miracle Receives His N12m Mercedes Benz And Who To Take To Trip — Nigeria Today

BBNaija2018 Winner, Miracle Receives His N12m Mercedes Benz And Who To Take To Trip

BBNaija season 3 winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has revealed who he wants to take on his all expense paid trip. According to him, he will take either Nina or his mother.

He said, “When I heard about the trip, the two people that came to my mind are Nina and my Mom. I know we are all busy right now so if Nina can’t make it then it’s my Mom. Its between the two of them.

Miracle, on Saturday at the Top 5 Home coming party in Lagos, received his N12m Mercedes Benz SUV as part of his N45m prize after he emerged the winner of BBNaija 2018. He also received his N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games.

Miracle who is from Imo State was also appointed as the Imo State Ambassador for Education, by His Excellency Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

His estimated winnings in cash prize, assets, and paid vacations adds up to a staggering N67.7m.

