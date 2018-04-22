BBNaijaFinale: Who is winning the N45m grand prize tonight? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaijaFinale: Who is winning the N45m grand prize tonight?





BBNaija Finale

Big Brother Naija is coming to an end today.

Who do you think is going home with the grand prize?

After 12 weeks of intense competition and intrigues, the stage is set again to crown the winner of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.





The show began on Sunday, January 28, with 20 housemates.

The winner will win a cash prize of N25million and other prizes, which includes a brand new SUV car which equates to N45million.

The five top finalists are: Miracle, Tobi, Cee-C, Nina and Alex.

At the end of last Sunday’s show, Anto, Lolu and Khloe polled the least number of votes ahd were evicted from the #BBNaija house, leaving five housemates to battle for the prize.

It has been a long journey for the top five finalists and whoever emerges the winner tomorrow, will instantly become a millionaire.

20 housemates namely: Princess, Bitto, Khloe, K Brule, DeeOne, Vandora, Ahneeka, Angel, Leo, IfuEnnada, Anto, Teddy A, Bam Bam, Rico Swavey, Lolu, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Tobi and Ceec began the race, but only five of them made it to the final.

While this third season of the reality show tagged “Double Wahala” has been punctuated with breakups, makeups and a dirty fight that led to the disqualification of two housemates, the show equally has lived up to its billing as the most watched show across the continent.

Recall that three weeks into the show, housemates Khloe and her strategic partner K Brule were disqualified from the game for quarreling, using profane words on each other, an act that is against the big brother house rules.

However, Khloe was lucky to return into the house when big brother presented an opportunity for two evicted housemates to be voted back into the house.

This opportunity saw Khloe and Anto who had also been evicted earlier on, return into the big brother house.

Also, after staying three weeks in the house, Princess, Bitto, DeeOne and Vandora were evicted on the first live eviction show of the season hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchenndu, making them the first set of housemates to be evicted from the show.

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaijaFinale: Who is winning the N45m grand prize tonight? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

