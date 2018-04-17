BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A cover House of Maliq’s Latest Issue — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A cover House of Maliq’s Latest Issue

Big Brother Naija fan favorite couple BamBam and Teddy A are the latest cover stars for House of Maliq‘s April 2018 Issue. The former housemates, who were called BamTeddy while in the house, have since their eviction been on media tours together. They speak to the magazine about their future plans and career goals. See the spread below: […]

The post #BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A cover House of Maliq’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

