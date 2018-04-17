 #BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A cover House of Maliq’s Latest Issue — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A cover House of Maliq’s Latest Issue

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija fan favorite couple BamBam and Teddy A are the latest cover stars for House of Maliq‘s April 2018 Issue. The former housemates, who were called BamTeddy while in the house, have since their eviction been on media tours together. They speak to the magazine about their future plans and career goals. See the spread below: […]

The post #BBNaija’s BamBam & Teddy A cover House of Maliq’s Latest Issue appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.