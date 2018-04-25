 #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija‘s BamBam on Monday had her birthday, and also launched her beauty oils Bam Beauty Oils.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The bash/launch was hosted by Famous Potatoes, and BamBam’s partner during the show, Teddy A, was present to support her.

According to the team, the oil sold out on its first day!

 

 

Source – 36ng

The post #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.