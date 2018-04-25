BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch
Big Brother Naija‘s BamBam on Monday had her birthday, and also launched her beauty oils Bam Beauty Oils.
The bash/launch was hosted by Famous Potatoes, and BamBam’s partner during the show, Teddy A, was present to support her.
According to the team, the oil sold out on its first day!
