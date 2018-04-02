BBNaija’s Leo walks for Kimono Kollection at #AriseFashionWeek2018 — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Leo walks for Kimono Kollection at #AriseFashionWeek2018

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Leo is not only a business man as he told us every chance he got, it appears he might also have a career in modeling. He walked in designer Kimono Kollection‘s showcase at the ongoing Arise Fashion Week. We’re glad to see him explore different sides to him and doing well since […]

The post #BBNaija’s Leo walks for Kimono Kollection at #AriseFashionWeek2018 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

