 #BBNaija’s Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey & Khloe turn up at Homecoming Party! — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey & Khloe turn up at Homecoming Party!

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Last night, as is customary to Big Brother Naija, evicted housemates Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey and Khloe had their Homecoming party.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

They were also joined by former housemates Angel, Ifu Ennada and Princess as they partied all night.

See photos below:

 

Photo Credit: @Bhmng

 

The post #BBNaija’s Lolu, Anto, Rico Swavey & Khloe turn up at Homecoming Party! appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.