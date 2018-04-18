BBNaija’s Rico Swavey to release New Single “Emotions” — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Rico Swavey to release New Single “Emotions”

Rico Swavey, one of the evicted housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2018 has revealed plans to release a new single titled Emotions.

The singer shared the artwork on his Instagram page this afternoon, also disclosing that the track was produced by ace hitmaker, Samklef.

He wrote;

I just can’t wait to share this awesome work with you guys ,#Emotions @samklef made it happened #teamrico #swaddaddy#nachooo#ricorangers

We can’t wait to listen to what Rico has for us.

The post #BBNaija’s Rico Swavey to release New Single “Emotions” appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

