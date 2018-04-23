BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday

Who doesn’t love birthday surprises?

Today is Big Brother Naija’s BamBam’s birthday, and to celebrate, her one-time strategic partner in the house Teddy-A paid her a surprise.

According to Olorisupergal, Teddy-A threw a surprise party for her, complete with cakes.

See a photo from the party below:

Photo Credit: olorisupergal

The post #BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

