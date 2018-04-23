 #BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Who doesn’t love birthday surprises?

Today is Big Brother Naija’s BamBam’s birthday, and to celebrate, her one-time strategic partner in the house Teddy-A paid her a surprise.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to Olorisupergal, Teddy-A threw a surprise party for her, complete with cakes.

See a photo from the party below:

Photo Creditolorisupergal

The post #BBNaija’s Teddy-A surprises BamBam on her Birthday appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.