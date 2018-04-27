 BBNiaja! Seems Ebuka lied, old photo with Cee-C at a pageantry surfaces — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNiaja! Seems Ebuka lied, old photo with Cee-C at a pageantry surfaces

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Fresh from his viral interview with Beats FM with Toolz, Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka, has been accused of lying when he recounted how Cee-C insulted him on the reality show and disclosed that he has never met Cee-C except on the reality show. According to Ebuka on the interview, Cee-C said a lot she […]

The post BBNiaja! Seems Ebuka lied, old photo with Cee-C at a pageantry surfaces appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.