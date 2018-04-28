 BDCs to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BDCs to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bureau De Change operators will on May 2, 2018, launch www.naijabdcs.com, a live rate engine room created by the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) to promote transparency and price discovery in the foreign exchange (forex) market. Speaking with financial journalists ahead of the portal launch in Lagos, Aminu Gwadabe, president, Association of Bureaux…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post BDCs to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.