Be change agents, Nike Adeyemi, others charge women — Nigeria Today

Be change agents, Nike Adeyemi, others charge women

Women have been urged to be catalysts of change in their families, careers and businesses for the development of the nation.

The Deputy Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, gave the charge at the 2018 Women of Destiny Conference with the theme ‘free indeed’, which ended at the weekend.

Adeyemi, who is convener of the annual event, said every woman was created with the unique power to provide outstanding solutions to challenges around them.

She tasked women, being uniquely created and engineered, to rise above every form of discouragement and strive to make a difference in the society beginning from their homes.

According to her, the conference was designed to bring women from different backgrounds to sentisise them on their unique roles not just at the home front but also in nation building.

“The theme of this year’s conference which is ‘Free Indeed’ is a wakeup call for all women.

“Women as majority must be reckoned with. They need to be participants in decision-making positions,” Adeyemi stated.

She encouraged women to speak out against the ills of the nation starting from the families.

“We can get the attention of those in power to do the right things. They can lead change in the community beginning from their home fronts,” She added.

Speaking at the conference, Rev Laurie Whetstone- Idahosa, wife of Bishop Feb Idahosa of the Church of God Mission International, called on women in the country to imbibe Christian virtues and devote their lives to the service of humanity.

“My message to everyone is that we need to touch humanity. The world is what we are meant to touch and if we imbibe all of Christian virtues, – being compassionate, being less-selfish, wanting to reach out to one another so that nobody will lack anything,” she said.

Other speakers at the conference were Pastor Seun Uwubamen; Rev Funke Felix- Adejumo; Glowreeyah Braimoh and Funmi Oloyede amongst others.

The post Be change agents, Nike Adeyemi, others charge women appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

