Be our guest: Wire now lets customers communicate securely with their clients — Nigeria Today

Be our guest: Wire now lets customers communicate securely with their clients

Secure messaging service Wire has gained a new feature — the ability for customers with accounts to communicate with clients without accounts. Not only that, communications are still safe and secure in these so-called guest rooms.

The post Be our guest: Wire now lets customers communicate securely with their clients appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

