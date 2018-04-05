Be Wary Of Ambitious Critics, Presidency Warns Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Be Wary Of Ambitious Critics, Presidency Warns Nigerians
The Presidency on Wednesday called on Nigerians to be cautious of persons it described as “critics with selfish ambitions and ulterior motives.” The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call in a statement made available to journalists in response to the rising criticisms against the administration. Although […]
The post Be Wary Of Ambitious Critics, Presidency Warns Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
