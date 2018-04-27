Beat your fear of water at brand new Motherwell swimming pool - HeraldLIVE — Nigeria Today

Beat your fear of water at brand new Motherwell swimming pool – HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
Beat your fear of water at brand new Motherwell swimming pool
Thousands of residents will benefit from the Motherwell Learn to Swim pool, opened at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports centre yesterday. Mayor Athol Trollip was on hand to cut the ribbon and open the facility. Also present were dignitaries from Swimming South …
SASCOC invests R8 million in Motherwell swimming pool
