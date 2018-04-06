Beautiful Model Who Survived Fatal Accident That Killed Her Friend, Shows Off Her Scars (Heartbreaking Photos) — Nigeria Today

Beautiful Model Who Survived Fatal Accident That Killed Her Friend, Shows Off Her Scars (Heartbreaking Photos)

Meet Neli Zuma, a tenacious model who has learnt to show-off her scars after a tragic car accident left her fearing for her future. According to a report by MSN, when Neli Zuma was just 23 years old, she was fighting for her life in ICU with internal bleeding after her friend’s car span out […]

The post Beautiful Model Who Survived Fatal Accident That Killed Her Friend, Shows Off Her Scars (Heartbreaking Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

