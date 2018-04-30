Beautiful new photos of Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma as she turns a year older today — Nigeria Today

Beautiful new photos of Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma as she turns a year older today

Davido girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, turned a year older today, and we finally get to see a very clear photo of the chef who has stolen the heart of singer, Davido.

Surprisingly a clear personal photo of the young lady is one of the scarcest things on the social media.

Although there are many impersonators of Chioma on the social media, the only account run by Chioma herself has only photos displaying her culinary skills and not her face.

Hence, it’s been hardwork trying to find recent photos of Chioma.

However, luck smiled on everyone today as the Babcock undergraduate had a birthday party thrown for her by her lover Davido.

As a result of this, more photos of Chef Chioma has surfaced online and this is the proper time to bring them here for your perusal.

Meet the sweet girl bursting Davido’s head!

