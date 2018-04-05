Before Ronaldo, there was Mboma: Watch Patrick Mboma’s stunning overhead kick — Nigeria Today

Before Ronaldo, there was Mboma: Watch Patrick Mboma’s stunning overhead kick
Patrick Mboma scored this stunning overhead kick equaliser against then world champions France at Stade de France.
Source: Oluwashina Okeleji (Twitter)
