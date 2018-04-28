Before Stardom With… Crystabel Goody - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Before Stardom With… Crystabel Goody – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Before Stardom With… Crystabel Goody
The Punch
I was working in an oil and gas firm. It got to a stage where I was not feeling fulfilled anymore, so I quit the job and became an actress. But why did you decide to become an entertainer? I have always had the passion for it. I always knew I was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!