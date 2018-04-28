 Before Stardom With… Crystabel Goody - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Before Stardom With… Crystabel Goody – The Punch

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Before Stardom With… Crystabel Goody
The Punch
I was working in an oil and gas firm. It got to a stage where I was not feeling fulfilled anymore, so I quit the job and became an actress. But why did you decide to become an entertainer? I have always had the passion for it. I always knew I was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.