Ben Murray-Bruce: Boko Haram is an ideology, You can’t fight an ideology with guns and bullets alone — Nigeria Today

Ben Murray-Bruce: Boko Haram is an ideology, You can’t fight an ideology with guns and bullets alone

The senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce say Boko Haram is an ideology and it cannot be defeated with guns and bullets alone.

Senator Bruce stated this on Twitter on Friday while responding to the news that the Federal government had approved $1 billion for the purchased of arms to fight Boko Haram. According to the common sense advocate, the phrase Boko Haram means Western Education is a sin, and staging war against such ideology with guns and bullet alone was like fighting a spirit with physical weapons.

On this $1 billion, we must understand that Boko Haram isn’t just a terror group. More importantly, it is an ideology. The phrase itself means that Western Education is sin. You can’t fight an ideology with guns and bullets alone. Its like fighting a spirit with physical weapons.

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 6, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

