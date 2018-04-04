Benue Assembly passes 2018 budget — Nigeria Today

Benue Assembly passes 2018 budget
The Benue House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State’s Appropriation Bill of N190.03 billion for the 2018 fiscal year. The passage followed clause by clause consideration of the report of its Standing Committee on Appropriation on the floor of the house, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN The bill recorded an increment of N11.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!