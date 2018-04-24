Benue Attack: Makurdi Catholic Diocese Confirms Killing Of Two Priests — Nigeria Today

Benue Attack: Makurdi Catholic Diocese Confirms Killing Of Two Priests
The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has confirmed the killing of two of its priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, in an early hour attack on St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue. A statement by its Director of Communications, Rev Fr Moses Iorapuu, said that the […]
