 Benue Attacks: Herdsmen Have Killed Over 100 People In 2 Days – Ex-Minister — Nigeria Today
Benue Attacks: Herdsmen Have Killed Over 100 People In 2 Days – Ex-Minister

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News, Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday alleged that over 100 persons have been murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the last two days. Fani-Kayode made this known via his verified Twitter handle, wondering what the men in the state are doing to protect their women and children from the attacks. He […]

