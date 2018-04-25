Benue Attacks: Herdsmen Have Killed Over 100 People In 2 Days – Ex-Minister — Nigeria Today

Benue Attacks: Herdsmen Have Killed Over 100 People In 2 Days – Ex-Minister
A former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday alleged that over 100 persons have been murdered by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the last two days. Fani-Kayode made this known via his verified Twitter handle, wondering what the men in the state are doing to protect their women and children from the attacks. He […]
