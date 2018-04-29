Benue church massacre: “Hostile herdsmen are here… and we have nothing to defend ourselves” - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Benue church massacre: “Hostile herdsmen are here… and we have nothing to defend ourselves” – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Benue church massacre: “Hostile herdsmen are here… and we have nothing to defend ourselves”
Vanguard
Slain Catholic priest in a Feb Facebook post. •He didn't officially report that parish was in danger —Chancellor, Makurdi Diocese •Mass burial for victims on May 22. By Peter Duru, Makurdi. Rev. Fr. Ortese Jude Ortese, CSSP, is the Chancellor …
The Benue killings
Mishandling Benue tragedy
CAN Urges FG To Step Up Interventions Against Insurgents
