Benue Commissioner wants kinsmen to obtain PVCs — Nigeria Today

Benue Commissioner wants kinsmen to obtain PVCs

The Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals in Benue, Mr Bernard Unenge, has urged Mbaku community to ensure that each and every one of them obtain Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Unenge gave the advice on Sunday in Makurdi when he hosted youths from Mbaku Community. The commissioner stressed that PVC was the only means that could enable them vote their preferred candidates during the 2019 general elections.

