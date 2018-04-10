Benue Gov. Ortom speaks on dumping APC — Nigeria Today

Benue Gov. Ortom speaks on dumping APC
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday said he has no plans of dumping his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, for an opposition party. He stated this while addressing APC expanded caucus, at the Government House, in Makurdi, the state capital. The governor described the rumour of dumping APC as an act by his […]
