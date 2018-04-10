 Benue Gov. Ortom speaks on dumping APC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Benue Gov. Ortom speaks on dumping APC

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday said he has no plans of dumping his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, for an opposition party. He stated this while addressing APC expanded caucus, at the Government House, in Makurdi, the state capital. The governor described the rumour of dumping APC as an act by his […]

Benue Gov. Ortom speaks on dumping APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.