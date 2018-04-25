Benue Horror: Gabriel Suswam calls for help from across the world (Statement) — Nigeria Today

Benue Horror: Gabriel Suswam calls for help from across the world (Statement)

Yesterday again suspected Fulani herdsmen struck a devastating blow ofmayhem and death on the people of Benue State, this time in Ayar community of Mbalom in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State, and their victims were Christian worshippers in a local Roman Catholic church congregating at early morning Mass.

The herdsmen came without any provocation and descended on their helpless victims in their usual maximally brutal and barbaric style and at the end of their bloody operation two priests, two catechists and no fewer than 14 lay worshippers reportedly lay dead, butchered in the most hideous manner imaginable.

The sanctity of the place of worship as a refuge to all mankind in all situations, even in times of war, was profaned and desecrated by the herdsmen whose mission in our land remain unstated yet points to conquest and occupation of our ancestral lands.

Words fail me to convey my feelings of grief at this sad occurrence, neither can another mere condemnation of such a dastardly heinous act suffice; it is becoming a tragic routine to witness those killings and issue condemnation to them, after which they continue.

It is obvious to see that we have arrived at the brink of a dangerous abyss wherein lie only anarchy, bloodshed and disaster, for no society can survive long enough where human life should be so undervalued that some arrogate to themselves the right to take it from others at will.

We have inexorably now gotten to the point where no effort should be spared, neither any form of internal divide allowed to hamper us as we must cry with one loud voice and in one accord for the global human community to rise in our defence.

For we are part of the global human community, and where our immediate national community appears incapable of defending us then it is the duty of the larger global human community to defend us from possible total annihilation, as seem to be the unfolding agenda of the herdsmen who are so mercilessly, implacably and determinedly killing us on a daily basis now and occupying our deserted farmlands.

This is genocide, this is ethnic cleansing. This is crime against humanity, and we cry out for protection from the global human community, where the arm of our own local security apparstus appear unable to protect us from the fiendish herdsmen.

My heart and that of my wife, Arc. Mrs. Yemisi Dooshima Suswam, and our family go out to those who have lost loved ones to the swords, knives and bullets of the herdsmen.

We deeply condole with the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Revd. Benjamin Anagbe and the entire Catholic family world wide over this colossal loss yesterday.

May God Almighty repose the souls of the faithful departed in eternal peaceful rest.

Rt. Hon. Gabriel Torwua Suswam, PhD, CON,

Governor, Benue State (2007-1015).

