Benue killings: Army arrests key suspect, Tarshaku — Nigeria Today

Benue killings: Army arrests key suspect, Tarshaku
The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a key Boko Haram suspect, Aminu Yaminu, aka Tarshaku, who was believed to have led recent killings in Benue State. A statement issued on Friday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said the arrest was made possible through combined troops of 707 Special […]
Benue killings: Army arrests key suspect, Tarshaku
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!