 Benue Killings: Buhari should speak to Nigerians – Momodu — Nigeria Today
Benue Killings: Buhari should speak to Nigerians – Momodu

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Media Mogul, Dele Momodu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians directly concerning killings in some parts of the country . DAILY POST recalls that on Tuesday, suspected herdsmen invaded a church in Mbalon in Gwer-East Local Area of the state and killed two Catholic priests and 17 other worshippers. Again on Wednesday, […]

