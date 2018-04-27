Benue killings: CAN takes definite decision on Buhari, says president pursuing Islamic agenda — Nigeria Today

Benue killings: CAN takes definite decision on Buhari, says president pursuing Islamic agenda

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of shying away from the painful truths and unpleasant facts about the Nigeria’s poor security. It said doing so, would help him find lasting solutions to the daily bloodletting in the country, stressing that Nigeria is fast heading to chaos and anomie. Addressing journalists […]

Benue killings: CAN takes definite decision on Buhari, says president pursuing Islamic agenda

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

