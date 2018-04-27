 Benue Killings: Church of Satan attacks President Buhari, says he is ignorant — Nigeria Today
Benue Killings: Church of Satan attacks President Buhari, says he is ignorant

The church of satan has attacked President Buhari on Twitter after he described the Killings going on in Benue as ‘Satanic’

Church Of Satan’s Official Twitter Account Just Tweeted The Above After This Below Article Went Viral;

Killing of Worshipers, Priests At Benue Church Vile, Satanic, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as vile and satanic the killing of worshippers and two priests at a Catholic church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings by gunmen.

“This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable. Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting,” the President said.

Stressing that the country will not bow to the machinations of evildoers, President Buhari vowed that the assailants would be hunted down and made to pay for the sacrilege committed.

