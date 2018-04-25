Benue Killings: Full list of 19 Victims — Nigeria Today

Benue Killings: Full list of 19 Victims
Following the killings which took place in Benue state which saw the deat of a lot of people, a full list of the victims involved has been revealed.
According to DAILY POST this is the full list of the victims of herdsmen attack in Ali Agudu village, Mbawa council ward, GUMA LGA, Benue State where 20 persons were killed.
Here are names of the deceased whose bodies have been deposited in the Daudu Mortuary.
1: Member Martha Ugbuudsu
2:Ukohol Nyamve
3: Zaki Michael Alaaga
4: Cosmas Alaaga
5: Ukaave Ujiir
6: Terdoo Ivokor
7 Wankusu Paulina Augustine
8: Ushiver Tyeku
9: Mayooga Tyeku
10: Maggi Adoo
11: Charity Shomngi
12: Iermber Babangida
13: Babangida Kulega
14: Akombobee Bua
15: Bridget Ugbuusu
16: Hannah Kaduna
17: Eucharia Anyoko
18: Wankaa Zende
19: Michael Akosu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!