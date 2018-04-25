Benue killings: Muslim group blows hot over murder of Rev Fathers, others — Nigeria Today

Benue killings: Muslim group blows hot over murder of Rev Fathers, others
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has in strong terms condemned the attack on St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ayar-Mbalom in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, yesterday, which led to the death of 19 persons, including two Catholic priests, Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha. The group, while condemning the wanton waste of human lives, […]
Benue killings: Muslim group blows hot over murder of Rev Fathers, others
