Benue Killings: NASS members threaten to suspend plenary for three days, wants Buhari to declare herders terrorists — Nigeria Today

Benue Killings: NASS members threaten to suspend plenary for three days, wants Buhari to declare herders terrorists

Nigeria’s House of Representative members have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make himself available to answer questions from lawmakers over the incessant and recent bloodshed in Benue state allegedly perpetrated by herders.

The reps have also threatened to suspend plenary for sthe next three days in protest against the killings which has left over 50 people dead within the last 48 hours in Benue state alone.

The visibly worried members during Wednesday’s plenary also urged the President to declare the killer herders as terrorists so as to effectively wage an all out war against them.

The House also today passed a vote of no confidence on all the Service Chiefs and all security advisers to the President.

Details later.

