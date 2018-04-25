Benue Killings: Ohaneze drops statement — Nigeria Today

Benue Killings: Ohaneze drops statement

Following the brutal killings of two Catholic priests and 17 worshipers by Fulani herdsmen the apex organization of all Igbo socio-cultural associations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the incident.

It said the action was not only despicable but unheard of in the history of the country.

President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who spoke at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the organization in Enugu, Tuesday evening, said it was unthinkable that people could desecrate the hallowed or sacred place of worship and kill innocent worshippers without anybody or those in authority raising any eyebrow.

“The reports we are getting about the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue is worrisome and reprehensible. It should be condemned in all ramifications.

“It is despicable, condemnable and unacceptable. We have said it before and we are saying it again that Nigerians must be on the guard. These killings should not be allowed to continue,” Nwodo said.

