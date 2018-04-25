 Benue killings sacrilegious, callous – PDP — Nigeria Today
Benue killings sacrilegious, callous – PDP

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as sacrilegious and callous, the gruesome murder of two Catholic priests and worshippers at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor, Mbalom, in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State. Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of PDP, in a statement said, “This attack on innocent and defenseless Nigerians while […]

