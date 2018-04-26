 Benue killings: Senate summons Buhari to joint session — Nigeria Today
Benue killings: Senate summons Buhari to joint session

The Senate Thursday resolved to invite president Muhamadu Buhari to address the joint sitting of the two chambers of the National Assembly on why insecurity has become a commonplace in the country. The hallowed chamber said he would brief the National Assembly on Wednesday next week. This resolution followed a motion sponsored by senator George […]

