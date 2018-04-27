 Besiktas refuse Fenerbahce replay after Turkish Cup abandonment - SkySports — Nigeria Today
Besiktas refuse Fenerbahce replay after Turkish Cup abandonment – SkySports

SkySports

Besiktas refuse Fenerbahce replay after Turkish Cup abandonment
Besiktas say they "will not show up" to replay their Turkish Cup semi-final second leg away to rivals Fenerbahce after the original match on April 19 was abandoned. The Besiktas players walked off the field 57 minutes in at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu
