Betway Football Betting Now Available in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Betway Football Betting Now Available in Nigeria

According to statistics, 60% of the Nigerian youth population consists of bettors i.e. sports bettors. Three out of every five males aged between 18 years and 40 years are avid football bettors. The betting industry in Nigeria is growing so rapidly that it is generating millions of dollars a year already. This seems to be attracting the attention of online betting multinationals thousands of miles away. One the latest sports betting multinationals to expand to Nigeria is Betway. Betway football betting now available in Nigeria after other African countries such as Kenya, Ghana and South Africa.

Factors Promoting Betway Soccer Betting In Nigeria

Betway is probably going to witness a lot of success in this West African country that is grappling with overpopulation among other problems. Many factors are promoting this business, which could have an overwhelming outcome in a very short duration.

Unemployment

Nigeria is one of the most overpopulated countries in the world with 182 million citizens. Out of this disturbing population size, 29 million citizens are unemployed. These people are actively looking for means just to get by. Many of them have turned to sports betting because it is a cheaper and easier way to make money. They derive a significant portion of their livelihoods solely from betting. Sports betting is a good business opportunity there that could see established companies like Betway erupt with tremendous success!

Convenience

Online betting has become more popular than offline betting due to a number of benefits it provides. One of them is convenience. With an online betting company such as Betway, you can bet conveniently from the comfort of your abode. Now that almost everyone in Nigeria has a smart phone that can surf the internet, it means more people can access the company’s mobile soccer betting platform hence more money for the company.

Affordability

There is no getting away from the fact that Betway is one of the most affordable online betting companies currently. It is almost free as you can bet for as little as 0.1 USD. Affordability is an added advantage given that the most people are broke and have very little money to spend. Most other online betting companies are not as affordable as this one yet people have to bet to earn. This leaves them with only one option—Betway.

Betting Odds

There is no doubt about the fact that Betway offers better betting odds than most other online sports betting platforms. This attracts bettors even further as with better odds, a bettor would make more money than he/she would with lower odds. As we speak right now, there is an upcoming football match with odds as high as 21.60 on Betway. The Gremio RS vs Monagas game, which is set to go down on 5th April 2018, has 1.10 and 21.60 odds respectively.

Conclusion

These are some reasons why we think Betwaycould become hugely successful in Nigeria over a very short period. Due to unemployment, convenience, affordability and higher betting odds, this company could make billions of dollars in Nigeria alone in the next three or so years

By Errole

