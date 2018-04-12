Between Mr Eazi and a follower who told him to use his money to buy sense… — Nigeria Today

Between Mr Eazi and a follower who told him to use his money to buy sense…

Mr Eazi blasts follower

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi has gone on his Twitter handle to tweet about himself making money.

Then he got attacked by a fan.

“Foolish boy making Clever Money!” he tweeted.

Then one of his followers who has had a grudge against him came down heavily for the music star with a very rude reply.

Foolish boy making Clever Money! — Eazron Njobvu (@mreazi) April 12, 2018

Use small to buy sense https://t.co/F03eCfthgd — Balogun of Ibadanland (@theayoadams) April 12, 2018

“Use small to buy sense,” the follower tweeted.

Mr Eazi wasn’t having any of it as he took the follower to the cleaners with a sharp reply.

He wrote:

E no need all the sense wey u get wetin e do for u!!! Stay Foolish! https://t.co/Y1kDrCF9zv — Eazron Njobvu (@mreazi) April 12, 2018

