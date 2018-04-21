Beyoncé releases #Beychella Merch in Time for her 2nd Coachella Performance! — Nigeria Today

Beyoncé releases #Beychella Merch in Time for her 2nd Coachella Performance!

Beyoncé’s spectacular two-hour long performance at Coachella last weekend – which included an ode to historically black colleges and universities with a full marching band and some expert baton twirlers – confirmed her position as one of the world’s greatest performers!

One of the highlights of her performance was her outfits, especially the emblazoned yellow cropped sweatshirt with a sorority logo. Yesterday the singer announced a Beychella Pop-Up Store on her website selling all kinds of merch with the same Beyoncé sorority logo.

The pieces available for sale include coach jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and basketball shorts and range from $115 to $40.

All the pieces are available on www.popup.beyonce.com.

