 Beyond The Banditry in Zamfara - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Beyond The Banditry in Zamfara – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Beyond The Banditry in Zamfara
THISDAY Newspapers
In what can be described as a vote of no confidence in the capacity of the Nigerian authorities to protect his people, the Emir of Anka, Zamfara State, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, last week threatened to seek the intervention of the United Nations (UN) to
Zamfara carnage: NEMA confirms 54 dead, 7000 displacedVanguard
Two soldiers killed as Nigerian troops battle terrorists in ZamfaraDaily Post Nigeria
Emergency Rule: Marafa Is Being Mischevious And Envious- Zamfara Gov'tSaharaReporters.com
Daily Trust –The Eagle Online –SundiataPost (press release) (blog)
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.