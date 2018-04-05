 Bheki Cele promises to clamp down on crime in CT townships - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Bheki Cele promises to clamp down on crime in CT townships – Eyewitness News

Bheki Cele promises to clamp down on crime in CT townships
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Browns Farm near Nyanga following the fatal shooting of four people, including two children. Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula visiting Browns Farms near Nyanga after the
Police Minister decries the murdering of South Africans 'like flies'Business Day
People can't be 'murdered like flies', says CeleTimes LIVE
WATCH: Cops nab vehicle used in Philippi drive-by child murdersIndependent Online

