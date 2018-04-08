 Biafra: Buhari’s govt too tribal, corrupt, may be Nigeria’s last President – MASSOB — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Biafra: Buhari’s govt too tribal, corrupt, may be Nigeria’s last President – MASSOB

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Sunday claimed that going by happenings in the country, President Muhammdu Buhari could be Nigeria’s last President. This is as the group accused President Buhari of running a tribal and corrupt government. The pro-Biafra group made the claims in a statement made […]

Biafra: Buhari’s govt too tribal, corrupt, may be Nigeria’s last President – MASSOB

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.